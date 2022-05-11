Worker dies after industrial accident in Harrow: OPP
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
OPP, along with Essex-Windsor EMS and Essex Fire crews, attended a business on Clark Street in Harrow for a report of an industrial accident around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say an employee was loading steel onto a flat bed trailer and was crushed. The worker was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour will conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Police say the name will not be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
