Worker dies after industrial accident in Oldcastle

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a fatal injury at a tool and die business on Monday.

It took place at Saturn Tool & Die on Hennin Street.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development says a worker was injured by a piece of machinery and succumbed to their injuries, according to AM800.

Two inspectors were assigned to the case. One order was issued by the ministry.

The ministry says four additional orders were issued on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.