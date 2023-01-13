Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
Niagara police Insp. Rob LaPlante says the victim was a man in his 30s and a St. Catharines resident -- his identity has not been released as next of kin are still being notified.
Crews say the fire broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. and was extinguished later that evening.
The lone worker inside the facility when the fire broke out was taken to hospital with serious burns before he died.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Office of the Fire Marshal operations manager Jeff Tebby says emergency crews are working to make the site safe so its investigators can begin determining the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.
St. Catharines Fire Services Chief Dave Upper says he anticipates the investigation with partner agencies will take seven to 10 days and they are asking the public and media to stay away from the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
-
Oilers bring sizzling offense into matchup with KnightsThe Vegas Golden Knights have seen their Pacific Division lead dwindle to two points over the Los Angeles Kings and four points over the red-hot Seattle Kraken heading into a Saturday night game against the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas.
-
Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inducteesSix new people were added to the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County, honouring their achievements.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcementSaskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
Province says there is more money available for the northMinister of Northern Development, Greg Rickford, gathered key stakeholders and leaders from around the region in Timmins Thursday to announce new investments in the north and advise that there is more money available to take communities even further.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time comingA billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose seventh straight in nationally-televised gameThe Kitchener Rangers have struggled following the holiday break and looked to get back to winning ways on national television with the Oshawa Generals visiting.
-
Winter storm buries Ottawa and the betting favourite for new Senators owner: Top stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Acadia University goes on lockdown after man flashes BB gun inside school residence: N.S. RCMPAn 18-year-old Upper Sackville, N.S., man was arrested after allegedly flashing a BB gun at a student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
-
Two dead following house fire in Woodstock, N.B., cause under investigationTwo people have died following an early morning house fire in Woodstock, N.B.