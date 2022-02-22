Worker dies at mine in Thompson, Man.

One person died on Monday while working at the T3 mine in Thompson, Man.

According to a news release from Vale, emergency responders came to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate the worker. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson RCMP officers and the Mines Safety Unit attended the site and released the scene.

Vale described it as a “non-occupational death involving a contractor.” The company is not providing the name of the worker out of respect for his family.

Vale said it is offering critical incident stress management services to all the employees that were working in the area, as well as the Vale workers who responded to the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual," said Gary Annett, head of Manitoba operations, in a news release.

"We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened."