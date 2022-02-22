Worker dies at mine in Thompson, Man.
One person died on Monday while working at the T3 mine in Thompson, Man.
According to a news release from Vale, emergency responders came to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate the worker. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson RCMP officers and the Mines Safety Unit attended the site and released the scene.
Vale described it as a “non-occupational death involving a contractor.” The company is not providing the name of the worker out of respect for his family.
Vale said it is offering critical incident stress management services to all the employees that were working in the area, as well as the Vale workers who responded to the scene.
"Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual," said Gary Annett, head of Manitoba operations, in a news release.
"We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened."
-
Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern UkraineUkrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.