Worker dies near Fort McMurray, Alta., prompting investigation

An occupational health and safety investigation has been launched after a contract worker fell from a roof and died near Fort McMurray, Alta. on Thursday.

The death happened at a Chemtrade facility on the Syncrude Mildred Lake site.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the individual who sustained fatal injuries while performing services on the roof of our site this morning," said a statement from Chemtrade.

"Our plant has been safely shut down and our immediate focus is supporting our on-site personnel and all those affected by this tragedy."

Neither the company nor a spokesperson from the Alberta government provided a name, age or gender of the person who died