Worker falls 20-25 feet in central Edmonton construction site: officials
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A construction worker is in serious condition after he fell 20 to 25 feet down a pile hole on Monday morning, officials told CTV News Edmonton.
Firefighters were called to a construction site at 122 Street and 106 Avenue at 7:39 a.m.
The worker was rescued out of the hole at approximately 8:10 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
The man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, Alberta Health Services said.
-
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiryMounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hoursA Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
-
'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenantsIt was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling. An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escapedSaskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
-
City councillor resigns from police board over 'dysfunctional' relationshipA Winnipeg city councillor has resigned as a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, calling for changes to legislation amid what he called a 'dysfunctional' relationship with City Council.
-
Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled 3rd year in a row due to 'constantly changing' public health ordersCOVID-19 is once again being blamed for the cancellation of one of Metro Vancouver's largest parades.
-
-
COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in New BrunswickIn a week, mandatory Covid-19 measures in New Brunswick will be lifted. Masking, social distancing and vax passes will no longer be required in most places.
-
Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zonePolice say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.