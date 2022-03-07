Worker falls 20-25 feet in central Edmonton construction site: officials

A construction worker is in serious condition after he fell 20 to 25 feet down a pile hole on Monday morning, officials told CTV News Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to a construction site at 122 Street and 106 Avenue at 7:39 a.m.

The worker was rescued out of the hole at approximately 8:10 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, Alberta Health Services said.