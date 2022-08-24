Worker falls into deep trench at controversial construction site in Barrie
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after authorities say a worker at a construction site in Barrie fell into a trench Tuesday evening.
Barrie's Deputy Fire Chief Ed Davis said the worker, a man in his 30s, was standing on an addition to the building when it crumbled beneath him.
"Some of the cement work collapsed, and he fell into a trench. He was trapped," Davis said.
Davis said fire crews used a series of ropes and pulleys to climb down and lower a basket into place to pull the man from the hole.
He was retrieved and taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
The ministry reports the worker was not injured in the fall.
The construction of the new Shoreview apartments at Johnson and Blake streets hasn't been without controversy.
The 11-storey proposed apartment building with 215 units was initially denied by city council after a 400-person signature petition from east-end Barrie ratepayers denounced the structure.
After provincial intervention, the city approved the new apartment building two years later, and after a two-year COVID-19 delay, it is expected to be completed in early 2024.
