Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge

Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a man who was doing work on the Ambassador Bridge fell off of it and into the Detroit River on Wednesday.

According to Chief James C. Harris, chief of community relations for the Detroit Fire Department, the call came in at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday about a person being in the river.

Harris said a group of American fisherman on the water reportedly saw the man fall off the bridge and stay afloat, and coast down the river. The fisherman then “immediately went into action and rescued him.”

The Detroit Fire Department rendered medical assistance on the man who survived, and has since been transported to hospital.

Harris said the man is “a little banged up, but he will survive,” but called the outcome of the entire ordeal “remarkable.”

“If it wasn't for the quick thinking of these citizens that were just happen to be fishing, no telling what the outcome would have been,” said Harris.

Esther Jentzen, Ambassador Bridge spokesperson said in a statement, provided to CTV News on Thursday, that they implemented protocols right away.

“An employee of a contractor fell off the Ambassador Bridge today while performing work on the bridge. Ambassador Bridge personnel immediately implemented response protocols and the man was promptly retrieved from the Detroit River and taken to a local hospital for medical attention," said Jentzen.

The Windsor Police Service has directed all comment to U.S. authorities.

CTV News has also reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Detroit Police for further details.