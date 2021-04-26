iHeartRadio

Worker injured after pit partially collapses at Queen's Park Cemetery

Queen's Park Cemetery in northwest Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department's technical rescue team was called out Monday morning to extricate a worker who became trapped after an open excavation partially collapsed at a northwest cemetery.

Fire crews responded to Queen's Park Cemetery in the 3200 block of Fourth Street N.W. at about 9 a.m. and were taken to an open pit that had partially caved in, trapping a worker.

Crews stabilized the scene and rescued the worker. The worker was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.