Worker injured at St. Catharines GM plant airlifted to hospital

A worker at a St. Catharines automotive factory has been rushed to hospital by air ambulance following a workplace injury.

On Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., officers from Niagara Regional Police Service’s 1 District attended General Motors of Canada’s Propulsion Plant at 570 Glendale Ave. after receiving a report of an injured worker.

“When officers arrived on scene the male worker in his 50s, was being treated by Niagara EMS paramedics for serious injuries,” police told CP24.

“The circumstances of the injury remains under investigation. The Ministry of Labour has been notified and has commenced an investigation as they will be the lead agency.”

General Motors, in a statement, confirmed that they are aware of a “serious safety incident” at the local plant.

“Safety is our overriding priority, and we have protocols in place to complete a thorough investigation and will cooperate fully with the Ministry of Labour,” the company said.

“Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot share additional details at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing.