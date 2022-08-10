Worker injured by machine in Manitoba construction zone

A construction worker has been in the hospital since Monday after he was injured by a machine at a construction zone at the west end of Portage la Prairie.

The Manitoba RCMP was notified of the incident, which took place at a construction site on the Trans-Canada Highway, around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police investigated and determined that a 26-year-old man from Brandon was working on the site when he came into contact with a tow behind compactor. This caused him to sustain significant injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said they don’t believe there was any criminality involved in the incident.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health has taken over the investigation.