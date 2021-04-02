Worker injured in explosion, fire at Vancouver port

A worker at the Port of Vancouver suffered significant burns in an explosion and fire at a grain silo Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a grain terminal on Stewart Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report that an alarm was going off.

"Right away, we found an employee with quite severe second-degree burns," said Ken Gemmill, assistant chief of operations for the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

Gemmill said workers at the terminal described the incident as a "dust explosion," which happened when two employees were cleaning a grain silo.

Crews provided first aid to the injured employee, who was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters remained at the port for several hours working to extinguish the fire, which Gemmill said was challenging because of the size of the silo and the confined space in which the blaze was burning.