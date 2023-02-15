Worker injured in industrial accident in west Windsor: MOL

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was injured in an industrial accident in west Windsor.

Windsor police responded to the call in the 700 block of Prince Road at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday morning. The ministry was also notified of the incident.

“It was reported that a worker was injured by a piece of equipment,” said an emailed response from the ministry to CTV News.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The ministry said the reported employer is Shur-Lok Products.

A ministry inspector has been assigned.