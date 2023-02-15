Worker injured in industrial accident in west Windsor: MOL
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was injured in an industrial accident in west Windsor.
Windsor police responded to the call in the 700 block of Prince Road at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday morning. The ministry was also notified of the incident.
“It was reported that a worker was injured by a piece of equipment,” said an emailed response from the ministry to CTV News.
Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
The ministry said the reported employer is Shur-Lok Products.
A ministry inspector has been assigned.
-
19-year-old from Edmonton charged with drug trafficking in northern AlbertaA 19-year-old Edmontonian was arrested by RCMP in Grande Prairie last week after officers say they spotted him running a red light.
-
New musical set to debut in East Vancouver tells story of Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artistCorey Payette's new musical Starwalker tells the story of an Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artist trying to break into East Vancouver's scene, and is set to premier at The Cultch from Feb. 16 to March 5.
-
Students and staff concerned with speeding at school near Brentwood Bay, B.C.Students and staff are concerned about drivers speeding through a school zone in the Tsartlip First Nation just north of Brentwood Bay, B.C., despite years of complaints.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.