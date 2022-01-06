Worker killed, 2 others injured in truck crash at Suncor mine near Fort McMurray

A contract worker was killed north of Fort McMurray Thursday morning when two large trucks collided at an oilsands mine.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at the Suncor Base Mine just before 7 a.m.

A 51-year-old man who was driving one of the trucks was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in that vehicle.

A man in the other truck had minor injuries and was taken to hospital in Fort McMurray. A woman who was also in that truck was treated at the scene.

"This has been a really difficult day. Our thoughts are with the worker's family, friends and coworkers at this time," Suncor's Carley Robertson said.

She added that the mine site was closed after the incident, but she was not sure if operations had resumed.

The man that died worked for North American Construction Group Ltd.

The leader of that company provided no details on the crash, but offered condolences and said that staff would be provided counselling if they want it.

“I and our entire NACG family are deeply shocked and saddened by this unexpected and tragic loss of our co-worker and friend,” said president and CEO Joe Lambert.

“No words will ease the pain of loss for the family and friends of our cherished co-worker but we will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.