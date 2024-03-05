Worker killed at Edmonton machine shop

An Edmonton worker was killed on their job site on Monday.

EMS were called to 4144 78 Ave., Rylex Machine and Supply Ltd., around 4:15 p.m. and declared a person at the scene dead.

The provincial government confirmed a worker died "after becoming entangled in machinery."

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating.

"We are deeply saddened," general manager Ryan Cummings told CTV News Edmonton in a statement. "Our company is conducting a thorough internal inquiry and actively cooperating with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS). We will know more when that process is completed.”

Officials did not identify the victim.