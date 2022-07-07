Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm that the incident resulted in a fatality of a contractor worker," a company official said in a statement.
Occupational Health and Safety told CTV News the worker was struck by equipment.
RCMP were on scene Thursday afternoon.
Suncor said it will investigate the death.
