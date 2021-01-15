A worker who is considered “unaccounted for” after an incident at a tailings pond in northern Alberta has been identified as Patrick Poitras.

Poitras was operating a dozer at the Suncor Base Plant on Wednesday afternoon when it broke through the ice of an inactive tailings pond.

A Suncor spokesperson said recovery efforts have been a challenge since the dozer is partially submerged in the pond, and the material it is resting on is under ice.

The company said in a written statement it is “aggressively exploring several options to safely access the area,” but it’s not known how long the process will take.

“We are incredibly saddened by this tragic situation and we are thinking of Patrick’s family, friends and co-workers,” the statement read.

According to Suncor, Poitras is an employee of Christina River Construction.

The Suncor Base Plant is about 30 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.