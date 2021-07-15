Worker rescued from eight-storey rooftop on Rideau Street
Emergency crews used a rope rescue to lower a construction worker in distress from a rooftop Thursday morning.
Crews were called just before 9 a.m. about a worker in his 60s suffering from heat-related symptoms on the roof of the construction site at Rideau and Cobourg streets.
Firefighters made their way to the roof of the eight-storey building and secured the injured man in a rescue basket. Paramedics also climbed the eight flights of stairs to give the man medical attention.
The crane operator had participated in rescue training, and worked with the Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue team to lower the patient to the ground.
Paramedics said the worker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
We are currently on location of a call in the 500 block of Rideau St. for a medical emergency requiring the intervention of special operations team members from multiple services.
Updated information will follow. pic.twitter.com/3RMNaru6Am
-
-
