Worker seriously injured in a workplace accident east of Ottawa

A 34-year-old worker suffered serious injuries in a workplace accident in Alfred-Plantagenet Township.

Emergency crews were called to a workplace on Concession 7 near County Road 15 east of Ottawa at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday.

An Ornge Air Ambulance transported the victim to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say no other information will be released about the incident.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating.