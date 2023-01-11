iHeartRadio

Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Innisfil


RES Precast Inc. on Thomas Street in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was injured in an industial accident near Highway 400 in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to a call for help at a construction company Wednesday morning on Thomas Street.

They say Simcoe County paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not reveal the details of the incident.

