Worker struck by a large piece of concrete at construction site in downtown Ottawa

A construction worker is being treated for injuries after being struck by a large piece of concrete at a construction site in downtown Ottawa.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Friday at a construction site on Rideau Street, between Waller Street and Cumberland Street.

Ottawa fire says a 911 call indicated a worker on the ninth floor of a building under construction was struck by a large piece of concrete that was being moved by a crane.

Emergency crews used the crane on the scene to lower the patient safely to the care of Ottawa paramedics.

Paramedics say a man in his 30s was treated for multiple injuries. He was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition.

