Worker succumbs to injuries after 'incident' in west Edmonton: OHS

A worker at Finning Canada's west Edmonton location has died in what officials will only say was an "incident."

Emergency crews were called to the Finning yard, on 104 Avenue and 180 Street, to help two injured workers on Wednesday afternoon.

In a written statement to CTV News Edmonton, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) confirmed the death of one of the workers Thursday afternoon.

“Occupational Health and Safety has been notified of an incident that occurred in North west Edmonton in the afternoon on March 31," OHS spokesperson Natasha McKenzie wrote.

"Two workers were injured. One worker has died. Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and no further details can be released.”

Elisha McCallum, spokesperson for Finning Canada, confirmed the worker's death in a written statement to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we share one of our employees who was injured while performing service to an excavator in the yard at our D18 Edmonton General Line Construction facility, passed away in hospital overnight," she said.

McCallum said the other worker sustained leg injuries and is still in hospital in serious but stable condition.

"Our team in Edmonton is in touch with both families and is offering assistance to them, as well as providing support to their co-workers. We will not be sharing further details out of respect for the families, at this time.

"We are also working with appropriate authorities to fully investigate and understand what caused this incident and will share that information as soon as we are able.”

In a written statement to CTV News Edmonton, Thursday afternoon, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) also confirmed the death of one of the workers.

“Occupational Health and Safety has been notified of an incident that occurred in North west Edmonton in the afternoon on March 31," OHS spokesperson Natasha McKenzie wrote.

"Two workers were injured. One worker has died. Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and no further details can be released.”

In an open letter to union members, IAM Canadian general vice-president Stan Pickthall called the worker's death a "tragic loss."

"I understand this message may be difficult to process. IAM Canada, and I personally, want to extend my condolences to the family, friends and the co-workers of our fallen brother," Pickthall wrote.

Pickthall added the company has allowed all workers to go home and has offered counselling to all.

"Since the family has asked for privacy at this time, we will not share any further details to respect their wishes. We will share more details when appropriate."