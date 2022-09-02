Worker suffers life-threatening injuries following industrial accident

An industrial accident has sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour was notified of an incident at of an incident at Xact Pattern and Fixture in the 2700 block of Meighan Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the ministry says the worker was hurt while operating machinery.

One person was rushed to the hospital and police say the family of the person injured has been contacted.

The ministry assigned an inspector who attended the workplace. While one requirement was issued to the employer, the incident is still under investigation.

- With files from AM800 News