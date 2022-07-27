Worker was airlifted from Caledon after concrete slab fell on him: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a worker in Caledon was airlifted to a trauma centre on Monday after a concrete slab fell on him.

The incident happened at a site on Abbotside Way around 7:30 a.m. on July 25.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services Said Monday that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in Toronto with spinal injuries.

The man was injured, OPP confirmed Tuesday, after a slab of concrete fell on him.

His injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening, OPP said.

Police did not describe exactly what circumstances led to the incident.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating.