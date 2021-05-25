'Workers are angry': Transit union calling out LTC over masking

The president of the union representing London Transit Commission drivers says workers are upset about a double standard when it comes to masking.

Mike Gauthier of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 741 said in a statement maskless passengers are putting other passengers and drivers at risk of COVID-19.

“Meanwhile, the LTC is excessively enforcing mask rules when it comes to transit workers. We have to be masked at all times, wear shields and glasses, and maintain six feet during rest and eating periods. The hypocrisy stinks and the workers are angry.”

He says supervisors are only enforcing masking policies for drivers, while passengers are allowed to break the rules and go maskless.

“My question to the City is who is actually enforcing masks on passengers?” added Gauthier. “Passengers are getting frustrated that their fellow passengers are not being held accountable...Transit workers feel that the city does not care about their safety when they are operating vehicles.”

He points out that cities like Windsor have ‘no mask, no ride’ policies to protect both drivers and other riders.

“Transit Windsor has a no exception policy and we want the same in London,” said Gauthier. “Passengers without masks – even if they have a medical reason – still puts operators and other passengers at risk.”

In a news release, ATU Local 741 says it will continue to educate members on their rights to refuse work if maskless passengers continue to board buses.

More to come.