Workers at 8 Ontario casinos set Friday strike deadline amid contract negotiations
The union representing workers at eight Ontario casinos says members have voted to strike if new agreements cannot be brokered by Friday at midnight.
Unifor says the strike mandate covers 1,830 workers at eight Great Canadian Gaming Corporation locations, including Casino Woodbine in northwest Toronto.
The union says the bargaining teams have prioritized wages, benefits and pensions in negotiations and are also looking to convert part-time positions into full-time jobs.
Unifor represents 1,500 gaming workers at the Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough.
The union also represents 30 security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk and 300 workers at Elements Casino Brantford, all of which fall under the ownership of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.
Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, which has 25 properties across four provinces, was acquired in September 2021 by Apollo Asset Management.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.
-
N.B. RCMP investigate alleged child luring, child pornography incident on SnapchatThe RCMP in New Brunswick is looking to speak with anyone who interacted with a Snapchat user as part of an investigation into child pornography and child luring.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHUThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Calgary Transit offers discounted monthly passes for August, SeptemberCalgary Transit is offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.
-
Have you seen Mackenzie Russ-Morrison? Missing woman last seen in VancouverPolice are appealing for help finding a young woman who was reported missing three weeks ago, saying she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina's wastewater: U of R study saysThe COVID-19 viral load in Regina’s wastewater has reduced slightly but remains high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
-
Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public inputThe Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.
-
Cyclist steals car on Gardiner Expressway from elderly woman in broad daylightA cyclist stole a car from an elderly woman while she was driving on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning, police say.
-
Construction underway on Prince Edward Island's first electric, net-zero-ready schoolConstruction on a new net-zero-ready school in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is officially underway.
-
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.