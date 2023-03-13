Workers at B.C. bar attacked after asking underage group to leave, police say

Workers at a New Westminster, B.C., bar were allegedly attacked with bear spray last week after asking a group of minors to leave the premises.

The New Westminster Police Department said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a bar near Columbia and Blackwood streets.

Authorities said the underage suspects fled toward Columbia SkyTrain Station, but were arrested by transit police.

The NWPD urged anyone who witnessed the incident but hasn't spoken with police to come forward.

"People working in the customer service field deserve to be treated with dignity and respect," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release Monday.

"I hope parents take this opportunity to speak with their children about just how serious charges of assault with a weapon are, and how a conviction of assault with a weapon can change your life."

Anyone with information on the attack can contact the department at 604-525-5411.