Workers at 'Feeder Four' plants have now all voted in favour of a tentative deal with its employer.

86 percent of Avancez members, 77 percent of Dakota members, and 67 percent of HBPO Canada Inc. members are in favour of a new three year contract.

Virtual ratification votes were held Saturday for all three companies.

Workers at ZF/TRW ratified a new 3 year contract the previous weekend.

Last month, UNIFOR Local 444 and its members voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal wasn't reached.

The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formally FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

