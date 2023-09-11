Workers at Manitoba Loblaw stores vote in favour of strike mandate

Thousands of Manitoba workers at Loblaw stores have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The workers, who are employed at Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills and Extra Foods, are members of UFCW Local 832.

The union said in a news release more than 97 per cent of the nearly 4,000 workers voted in favour of striking.

“During the pandemic, these workers were deservingly treated like heroes but since then, morale and working conditions have dropped,” said UFCW 832 president and lead negotiator Jeff Traeger.

The union notes it has been bargaining with Loblaw since June.

According to the release, the union and Loblaw were back at the bargaining table Monday morning, and negotiations are scheduled to continue right up to the current contract’s expiry on Sept. 28.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Loblaw Companies Limited for comment, and is waiting to hear back.