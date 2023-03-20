Workers at Sodecia Automotive are joining Unifor

After a yearlong union drive, over 150 auto parts workers at Sodecia Automotive hot stamping facilities in London, Ont. voted to join Unifor last month.

After successfully voting to join the union in February, the Ontario Labour Relations Board certified the results on March 20.

“Auto parts workers understand that joining Unifor means driving higher standards of living for workers across the industry,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Momentum is growing across the sector to join our union as workers look to secure a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.”

Sodecia Automotive manufactures a wide range of auto parts for major automakers including General Motors and Tesla.

Sodecia workers will soon begin preparations to bargain their first collective agreement with their employer.

“This union drive was about all of us finally having a voice in our workplace,” said Darlene Manton, a worker at Sodecia and spokesperson for the union drive. “We all want to negotiate safer, fairer and better working conditions for everyone. In our industry, we need the resources, expertise and protection unionization provides now more than ever.”

Unifor represents 17,000 auto parts workers at more than 100 facilities across Ontario and Quebec.