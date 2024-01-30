Workers at Sudbury medical clinic call for fair wages, benefits

Workers at a medical clinic in Sudbury held an information picket on Tuesday calling for fair wages and benefits for all employees.

More than a dozen workers rallied outside the My Health Centre on Larch Street, which offers diagnostic imaging services including ultrasounds, mammography and X-ray services.

"We’re informing the public that we’re in a potential labour dispute. We’re trying to come to an agreement but we’re standing behind our key issues," said Lisa Vander Veur-Vincent, Local 668 union steward.

The Sudbury clinic is the only unionized clinic of 48 in Ontario owned by Well Health.

“We’re trying to let the public know that if our backs are up against the wall, we may be forced to do what we don’t want to do … by not providing the necessary imaging the community needs, Vander Veur-Vincent said.

“But we’re holding firm in our need for fairness.”

Union representatives say My Health generates more than $100 million annually, but many employees are unfairly paid and half do not have benefits.

The members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union were joined by union president JP Hornick.

"When you’re looking at these folks, these are the folks giving you mammography, bone density tests, nuclear medicine, X-rays, they do a gamut of services in Sudbury," Hornick said.

"They want to make sure their wages can contribute in the community that they can provide the good quality service people deserve."

Hornick was on hand to make a presentation to the provincial budget committee.

"We talked about directly investing in public services, public health care, public education," Hornick said.

"We want to challenge this government to put their money where their mouth is, an opportunity to make better choices."