Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join union

Workers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.

The BC General Employees' Union announced Wednesday that 260 workers from Our Place Society had voted to join it.

In a statement, the BCGEU said Our Place workers were "looking for improvements to health and safety" on the job.

"The society shut down its drop-in services temporarily last September after a staff member was assaulted, and workers say conditions have not improved," the statement reads. "The opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have stretched resources throughout the sector, and workers felt the protection and structure of a union would help ensure their safety."

The BCGEU already represents more than 500 workers at three other non-profits in the region: the Victoria CoolAid Society, Beacon Community Services and the Salvation Army.

“Every worker deserves the protection and power of a union, and it is really gratifying to see so many workers wanting to organize their worksites,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith, in the statement.

“The BCGEU is one of the fastest-growing unions in B.C. and it is an absolute honour every time a group of workers votes to join our union.”