Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton

Several construction workers were injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.

The Moncton Fire Department says workers were pouring concrete at the new Faubourg du Mascaret seniors' complex on Morton Avenue when a floor collapsed just before 10 a.m.

Five construction workers were injured, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We had several members arrive on scene along with ambulances and fire and the scene was secured,” said Codiac RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell.

“The injured individuals were evacuated of course and taken to hospital.”

The RCMP said WorkSafe NB is conducting an investigation and members of the Crown corporation were still at the secured site hours later.

Moncton Fire Department confirms a floor collapsed on construction site at the Faubourg du Mascaret seniors complex. 4 or 5 construction workers hurt, but with non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/zDRIAgSfmR

“An investigation allows us to better understand the cause of incidents and is a key element to preventing similar incidents from happening in the future,” said Laragh Dooly with WorkSafe NB. “Typically, investigations can take several months to complete.”

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Mike Lake said he’s never responded to a call of a floor collapsing in his almost 30 years as a firefighter.

“A few years back, the side of a wall collapsed in Dieppe, but this is the first time I’ve ever been involved in my career,” said Lake.

In a statement to CTV News, Shannex, which owns the complex, said it's working closely with WorkSafe NB and its contractors, and its thoughts are with the impacted individuals.

Police were asking people to avoid the area Tuesday morning, but they say the roads have since reopened, and the residents can “resume normal activities.”