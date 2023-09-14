Workers on strike in Cochrane reject recent offer

Striking workers in the Town of Cochrane said they are staying strong and have rejected an offer from their employer during a forced contract vote.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said the last offer from the town doesn't help workers get ahead, let alone deal with the rising cost of living.

The members want a three per cent pay increase each year for four years, including 2022. But the town is offering less.

The union said the town's most recent offer "was only two per cent for 2022; three per cent for 2023; and two per cent or CPI, whichever is greater as established by Statistics Canada on Jan. 1 with a cap of three per cent, for both 2024 and 2025," said Lyne Nolet, president of CUPE Local 71.

In statement to CTV News, Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis said he's disappointed by the rejection and outlined the Town's offer.

"So, if the future inflation CUPE is saying justifies the strike in the first place actually supports the increase, CUPE and the workforce would realize wage increases of two per cent, three per cent, three per cent, and three per cent. We’re not sure how much fairer it can be than that."

The 60 or so employees have been on strike since July 31.