Workers shelter in place as crews repair gas leak near Langford

FortisBC crews are working to repair a natural gas leak near Langford after workers reportedly struck a gas line on Wednesday afternoon.

FortisBC says it was alerted to the gas leak around 12:30 p.m. Fortis crews, firefighters and police responded to the scene in the 1900-block of Sooke Road.

The gas company says workers at nearby stores, including London Drugs and Coast Capital Savings, have been instructed to shelter in place as crews make repairs.

FortisBC says it is unsure how long it will take to finish the repairs.

West Shore RCMP are asking commuters to avoid the area and have closed down roads near Sooke Road and Goldstream Avenue to traffic as repairs are underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

