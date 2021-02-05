Workers at JD Norman Industries on Hawthorne Drive have been told the auto parts supplier is closing.

When contacted by CTV Windsor, the President of Unifor Local 195 said he received the news this morning.

Emile Nabbout said the company did not give his union notice about its plans and it was quite sudden.

Nabbout says there about 70 people who work at the Windsor factory, and he is trying to find out more information such as severance.

Unifor official Chris Taylor says at this point, the union has yet to hear about severance pay or employees RSP contributions.

“We’ve been working with the management inside who are telling us this was a shock to them as well and at this point they can’t assure us when, how, where why,” he said.

Some workers remain and Windsor police are on the scene.

“To treat them like that and bring them in on the final day, make them run the last parts and then ship them out and say thanks very much we’re closing the plant, that’s not acceptable," Taylor says.

The company is a parts supplier for mostly GM vehicles.

CTV Windsor reached out to the company but has not heard back.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa