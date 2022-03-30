Working smoke alarms help residents evacuate Essex house fire safely

Working smoke alarms are being credited for helping alert residents to evacuate a house fire in Essex.

Essex firefighters responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Oak Street on Wednesday.

Update, structure fire Essex. Cause of fire was accidental appliance malfunctioned, estimated dollar loss of $300,00 due to water line damaged from appliance. Working Smoke Alarms Save lives, and alerted this family so they could exit safely. Check you alarms they could save you https://t.co/x1H89gnjj7

Officials say fire crews did a great job of containing fire.

The cause was accidental – an appliance malfunctioned, according to a social media post from the fire department.

The estimated dollar loss of $300,000 is due to water line damaged from the appliance.