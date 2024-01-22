Workload continues to grow for Lethbridge repair crews as temperatures shift

Whether it’s a leaky pipe or a broken water line, the past 10 days have kept repair crews busy in Lethbridge.

“We're glad that we're getting a little bit of a break,” said Dan Friesen, owner of Charlton and Hill Home Services. “We're catching up to some calls now, but it's just been around the clock.”

With the deep freeze that blanketed much of Alberta for the past six days ended, warmer weather is in the forecast. Friesen says that shift brings its own set of new challenges.

“If we get a lot of runoff, a lot of snow melt very quickly, now you can have flooding issues,” he said.

“You can have water coming into the basements, so now we need to check things like sump pumps to make sure we're able to get it away from the house if it does start to melt quickly.”

Friesen says his crews have been swamped over the past week with all types of calls, including frozen pipes.

“Garden hose faucets need to be removed as they'll trap water inside and that'll cause a freeze-up,” Friesen explained. “Most kitchen sinks are on the outside wall so the pipes can freeze. If that happens to you, open the cabinet doors and let the room-temperature air circulate.

“The fail-safe is also to just let the water trickle. Just a small trickle of water will prevent that from freezing up in those extreme cold weather.”

Outside of the home, the freeze-thaw cycle is causing problems for the city's waterlines. Joel Sanchez, the City of Lethbridge’s director of infrastructure services, says crews have repaired four water main breaks in the past 10 days.

“When the ground freezes, that causes some contractions in the pipe and everything starts shifting,” Sanchez said. “Those areas where the breaks were, the pipes were, on average, over 60 years old.”

Sanchez says the changing temperatures can cause damage that is seen on roadways as frost heaves in the winter and potholes in the spring. He says the moving ground can have enough force to damage roadways, bridges and buildings.

“We’re going to most likely see an increase this spring of potholes in the road and that’s why we're trying to get ahead,” Sanchez added. “Our departments are working with different technology that we can actually put in place in order to assess and try to get to those sooner than later.”

Since the cold warning was issued in Lethbridge, the city has received more than 340 calls relating to cold weather issues through its 311 line.

The city’s transportation operations department plowed and sanded more than 340 kilometres of roadways in the past six days, with facilities staff spending more than 150 hours to get different facilities back online in the frigid temperatures.

Sanchez doesn’t expect that workload to ease anytime soon.

“During this time, we pretty much set aside the common work or the work that was already scheduled in order to attend these emergencies,” he said. “So, we will definitely be very busy for our staff to catch up on the work that we haven't had to complete.”

While the weather may warm up, Friesen says we aren't out of the woods yet and is encouraging everyone to get their furnace inspected and serviced before southern Alberta gets hit with another round of frigid temperatures.