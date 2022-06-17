'Workplace accident' involving excavator under investigation in Burnaby

Mounties say they're investigating a "workplace accident" that happened at a site in Burnaby Friday morning.

The incident unfolded at about 8 a.m. on 4th Avenue near Boundary Road.

"Police are engaged with WorkSafe BC to determine the circumstances of the accident involving a man and a excavator," the RCMP said in an emailed statement.

No details were provided on possible injuries, but police said the incident didn't involve any motor vehicles.