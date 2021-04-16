Workplace COVID-19 outbreak declared at Barrie Transit

Barrie Transit has an active workplace outbreak declared by the Simcoe Muskoka health unit after a COVID-positive driver could be linked to another infected driver.

In the past week, a total of three bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says no other cases have been reported, and the health unit believes "the risk of spread is low" based on the health practices and policies Barrie Transit has in place.

There will not be any changes to bus routes as a result of the outbreak. The city maintains that all buses are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after service each day.

Additional safety measures are in place on city buses, including plexiglass surrounding drivers, capacity limitations, daily employee screening, and eliminating physical contact between drivers and riders.