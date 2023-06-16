Workplace fatality in Sault Ste. Marie involving Algoma Steel contractor

A contractor working for Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has died while doing specialized maintenance work prompting a family event scheduled for this weekend to be postponed, the company says.

An employee of one of the steel plant's contractors "lost consciousness while cleaning an out-of-service gas line" Thursday afternoon, Algoma Steel said in a news release Friday morning.

"Algoma Steel emergency services personnel responded immediately with assistance from Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Paramedic Services. The worker was transported to Sault Area Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," the company said.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in and is investigating the incident.

Counselling services are being made available to employees and contractors affected by the tragedy.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this devastating loss. The safety and well-being of everyone in our workplace is a top priority and core value at Algoma Steel," Algoma Steel CEO Michael Garcia is quoted as saying in the news release.

"We wish to express our gratitude for the prompt response and assistance provided by the emergency services personnel and the dedicated team members who were on-site during this challenging incident. They demonstrated the utmost professionalism and commitment in dealing with the situation and providing urgent medical assistance."

Officials have not confirmed the victim's identify. However, the Ministry of Labour has now confirmed that the contractor who died was an employee of GFL Environmental.

In light of the fatal incident, Algoma Steel is postponing Saturday's planned family day event until further notice.

"Thank you to those of you who planned to attend the festivities. We will be sure to extend another invitation when a new date has been confirmed," Brenda Stenta, a spokesperson for the steel plant told CTV News in an email.

This comes a year after a 31-year-old Algoma Steel contractor died of a heart attack on the job.

