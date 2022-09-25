Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating

OPP are investigating Sunday after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted just east of Wingham, Ont.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, police and EMS responded to Howick-Turnberry Road (Huron County #7) between Bok Line and Gilmour Line to aid a hydro worker that was injured after being electrocuted while on the job.

Police say the worker has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation.

OPP are currently on scene of the workplace injury, and Howick-Turnberry Road between Bok Line and Gilmour Line remains closed while police investigate.

Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for at least another two hours for the investigation.