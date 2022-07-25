Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: province
Manitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.
The province said a worker, who was employed by J D Mobile Wash but was contracted by WINTEC Building Services Inc., died while working at the asphalt plant at 645 Mission Street on July 20, 2022.
"They came in contact with the blade of a generator radiator fan," the province said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.
The province said Workplace Safety and Health attended the site and issued stop work orders to both employers.
An investigation is ongoing, and the province said no other details can be provided at this time.
In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, WINTEC Building Services Inc. said the worker was alone when the incident happened.
"We can advise none of our workers saw the accident or were involved in the work being performed," the company said in an emailed statement.
"We were not responsible for the worker or how the work was performed. We were the client and would refer you to his employer for any comment."
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to J D Mobile Wash for comment and is awaiting a response.
-
Edmonton area residents want to see amalgamated transit service: studyA new study on regional transit shows most people in the Edmonton area favour combining different municipal transit systems.
-
Man killed in off-road vehicle crash near Big Mountain Haul RoadA 54-year-old man died in a fatal rollover on an off-road vehicle Sunday in northeast Alberta.
-
Canadians plan to spend more this summerA new CIBC survey found Canadians are hoping to enjoy the summer but most -- 80 per cent -- are concerned about the impact of rising inflation and being able to enjoy the summer season.
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leaderFormer Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
-
City of North Bay hosting mattress drop-off recycling dayNorth Bay is hosting a one-day recycling drop-off event Aug. 28 to help residents get rid of used mattresses and box springs.
-
Fire chief orders tents cleared from East Hastings Street, saying situation could quickly become 'catastrophic'Vancouver's fire chief has ordered tents and other structures to be removed from a stretch of East Hasting Street, saying the move is necessary to avoid a potentially devastating situation if a blaze were to break out.
-
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuseIndigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game hostSudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.
-
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary areaHalya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.