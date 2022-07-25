Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: province

Manitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.

The province said a worker, who was employed by J D Mobile Wash but was contracted by WINTEC Building Services Inc., died while working at the asphalt plant at 645 Mission Street on July 20, 2022.

"They came in contact with the blade of a generator radiator fan," the province said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

The province said Workplace Safety and Health attended the site and issued stop work orders to both employers.

An investigation is ongoing, and the province said no other details can be provided at this time.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, WINTEC Building Services Inc. said the worker was alone when the incident happened.

"We can advise none of our workers saw the accident or were involved in the work being performed," the company said in an emailed statement.

"We were not responsible for the worker or how the work was performed. We were the client and would refer you to his employer for any comment."

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to J D Mobile Wash for comment and is awaiting a response.