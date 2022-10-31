Workshops focus on empowering Black women and girls

A Nipissing University student organization is hosting two workshops to empower Black girls and women.

Nipissing University’s Black Association for Student Expression (NUBASE) is partnering with a high school and an organization called ‘Future Black Female’ on the workshops, which are meant to help young Black women looking to enter the workforce.

The workshops are called ‘Creating Pathways for the Black Gen Z Workforce’ and ‘What is Professionalism Anyway?’

Statistics say Black women are more than twice as likely to be unemployed as non-racialized women in Canada.

The workshops are open to Black females in North Bay and area and are aimed at promoting equity and inclusion of black female youth entering the workforce.

“These are young women who have a certain identity and a certain culture and most of our workplaces, most of our policies, most of our policies and programs and services are not designed with them in mind,” said Dr. Tapo Chimbganda, Future Black Female founding member.

“Due to COVID, a lot of them for the last two years of their education, they were learning remotely and some of them didn’t get an opportunity to do a work placement, internships, co-ops, that sort of thing that is really valuable.”

Regan Baker, Chippewa Secondary school teacher, said women of colour don’t usually receive the attention they deserve.

“Black females in the workforce, we are overlooked when it comes to leadership positions,” Baker said.

Future Black Female workshops will also be coming to other Ontario cities, including Sudbury.

NUBASE will also be hosting its own workshop for university faculty, staff, and administration.