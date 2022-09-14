Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.

Provincial police in Caledon, Ont., say a man has died at a worksite after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment.

According to OPP officers with the Caledon detachment, the incident happened early Wednesday afternoon at a residential property on Castlederg Side Road.

Police say they received a report that the victim was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not released the victim's identity to allow next of kin to be notified.

The Ministry of Labour, Federal Department of Labour, Office of the Chief Coroner and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting in the investigation.