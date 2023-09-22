World Car-Free Day includes call for greater investment in London Transit and active transportation

World Car Free Day was celebrated in London, Ont. with a group bike ride.

On Friday, cyclists rode from the Wortley Village Green to the London Bicycle Cafe.

Molly Miksa, executive director of London Cycle Link explained, “On this World Car-Free Day, we have asked our city council to lead by example and leave their cars at home. We would also like to challenge all Londoners who are able, to try going a day without their cars.”

Coun. Skylar Franke emphasized the importance that city hall continue to invest London Transit and active transportation infrastructure like protected bike lanes.

“Whether people want to bus, ride, or walk, they need to be able to do it safely, conveniently, and efficiently. That is only possible if we make those investments,” Franke explained.

Since 2000, World Car-Free Day has encouraged people to walk, cycle, or use public transit.

This year’s event was held just days after the UN Climate Ambition Summit where world leaders gathered to address climate change.

Proponents also cite the health benefits of active transportation.

Franke acknowledged that council will face difficult choices to balance the 2024-2027 municipal budget in February, but believes further investments in transit and active transportation are essential.

“We already know we are going to get (budget) proposals for more bike lanes and for increased bus service, and I think those are things we need to be investing in,” she said.