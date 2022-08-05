World-class sand sculptors coming to Saanich for community festival

World-class sand sculptors will showcase their creative works at the Cadboro Bay Festival taking place at Cadboro-Gyro Park in Saanich, B.C., this Sunday.

A local sculptor is excited to share their work with the home crowd.

"It’s nice to bring sand sculpting to the community here, especially because there’s deep roots to sand sculpture as an art form here," said Damon Langlois, who was helping prepare the site Friday.

"It’s just nice to bring this art form to more places here on the island."

The community event will also host hands-on activities, bouncy castles, live music, art and craft stations and food.

Admission to the even is free. More details about the Cadboro Bay Festival can be found on the District of Saanich website.