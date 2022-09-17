World Culture Fusion Fest returns to North Bay

More than 20 artists representing different cultures are a part of this year's World Culture Fusion Fest in North Bay this weekend.

The two-day festival starts Saturday and wraps up Sunday night.

It is the second time the event has been held.

"This festival is about inclusion, it's about us as a human being, just a big family," said organizer Justine Gogoua.

"First Nations, your African descendants, your Latin Americans, your French Canadians, this is your festival. This festival, we've almost covered the whole planet, we're just missing China."

She said the festival is unique compared to others that are hosted in the city and the diversity is important.

"Our city is not as cold as people think, North Bay has a diversity," Gogoua said.

"We have made progress, but we still have a long way to go. You come to this festival, put your problems away, let them go, absorb the music. Nourish your soul and go home and say 'okay there is a life in this city.'"

Free, outdoor performances are being held at the community theatre on Main Street East on Saturday.

On Sunday, Franco-Fusion and the Green Hive Sessions are happening from 12 – 5 p.m. at 176 Lakeshore and Big Medicine Studios on Couchie Memorial Drive.

At 6 p.m., African All Stars Fusion will feature food, dance and music at the Lakeshore Drive location.

As the festivities get underway, planning for next year's event has already begun, she said.