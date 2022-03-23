World Cup qualifying viewing parties in Windsor

Soccer fans can get together to cheer on team Canada over a pint and food at one of Windsor’s upcoming the qualifiers for the World Cup viewing parties.

Canada’s national soccer supporters’ group, The Voyageurs, announced a few viewing parties in Windsor on Wednesday.

Fans can get together at The Dominion House on Thursday where they can catch Canada take on Costa Rica, The Manchester on Sunday for the Canada vs. Jamaica game and back to the Dominion House for Canada vs. Panama on Wednesday, March 30.

