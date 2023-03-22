World Down Syndrome Day party held at Bingemans
A celebration three years in the making was held at Bingemans Tuesday night.
The Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society (WWDSS) hosted a party in honour of World Down Syndrome Day.
"[I get to] hang out with all my friends and have a good time for Down Syndrome," said partygoer Ren Franklin.
March 21 celebrates the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which produces Down Syndrome.
This is the first time the group has gotten together since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
"It's not so easy for members of our community with Down Syndrome through the pandemic," said WWDSS co-chair Janine Oosterveld. "They really isolated a lot of times, whether with volunteers or at school. They weren't able to meet in person. Now that we're back together in person it's a great opportunity to see one another in person and build that community again."
The group says they've also transition most programs and services back to in-person to allow individual members to connect with one another and with community supports.
